Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 462 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,943,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $26.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $844.54. 6,598,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,551. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $838.49 and its 200 day moving average is $703.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

