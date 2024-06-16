Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 594 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 447.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.66. 2,006,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

