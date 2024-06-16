Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 885 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. 2,239,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $211.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.29. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

