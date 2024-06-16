Radicle Reaches Market Cap of $75.31 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Radicle has a total market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,815,475 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

