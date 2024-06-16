Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

RANI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.25. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

