Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS REEMF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

