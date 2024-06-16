Raymond James Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $52.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.