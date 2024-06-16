Raymond James Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $52.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

