Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 14,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.37. 3,374,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.