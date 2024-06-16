Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 908,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRX traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 542,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,634. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

