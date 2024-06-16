Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Update

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

