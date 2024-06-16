Renew (LON:RNWH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Renew Stock Performance
Renew Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
