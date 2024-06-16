Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.16 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $123.16 million and $1.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,628.66 or 0.99995673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00091962 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12048662 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,085,255.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

