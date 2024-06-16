Reviewing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,099.82% -77.34% -51.00% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2,313.62%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than TearLab.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.56 million 11.54 -$62.68 million ($1.20) -0.25 TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TearLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats TearLab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase III clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. It has a collaboration agreement with LianBio Inflammatory Limited to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

