Reviewing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.06 billion 4.23 $173.49 million $1.12 26.79 CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rayonier and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rayonier presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 15.92% 3.21% 1.62% CBL & Associates Properties 0.82% 0.68% 0.09%

Summary

Rayonier beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

