RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $275.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.85.

Shares of RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

