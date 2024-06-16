Richard Perron Sells 4,200 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The firm has a market cap of C$532.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.46.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNP

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.