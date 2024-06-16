Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.02. 486,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,971. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.