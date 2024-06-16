Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $391,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,648,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,679,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,138,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. 601,148 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.