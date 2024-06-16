Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $735,000 in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13,859.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 175,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,570. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.