Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,002. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

