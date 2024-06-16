Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.98. 5,812,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,334. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.71. The company has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

