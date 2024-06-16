Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.09. 8,257,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,236,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

