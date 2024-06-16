Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $4.35 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $160.19. 1,935,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,097. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.