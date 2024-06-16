Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

