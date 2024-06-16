Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 388.75 ($4.95).

Several brokerages have commented on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.75) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,613.32). In related news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,081.88). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 8,049 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,613.32). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,920 shares of company stock worth $4,545,786. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 457.80 ($5.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.26.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

