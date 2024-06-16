Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.17 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

