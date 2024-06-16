Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

