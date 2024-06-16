Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,580 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $158.96. 1,174,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

