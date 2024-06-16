Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 246,786 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,477,000.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 1,175,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

