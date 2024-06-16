Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.