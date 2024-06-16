Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 728 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.80. 730,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,142. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

