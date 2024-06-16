Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.68 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

