Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of TE Connectivity worth $170,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TEL traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.35. 2,534,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,007. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.