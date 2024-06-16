Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,320 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

DOV stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

