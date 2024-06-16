Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 685,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

