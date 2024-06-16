Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

ALLY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 1,769,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.