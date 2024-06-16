Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267,289 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $344,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,223. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average is $190.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

