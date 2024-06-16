Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,056 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Robert Half by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Robert Half by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. 2,273,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

