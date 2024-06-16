Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 906 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 2,543,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,339. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

