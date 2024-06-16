Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.57.

RBRK opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

