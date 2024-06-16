Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.41.

SAIA stock opened at $452.74 on Thursday. Saia has a one year low of $302.35 and a one year high of $628.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 26,722.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,802,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Saia by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

