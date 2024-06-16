SALT (SALT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,187.25

SALT (SALT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1,187.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,440.32 or 0.99960695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00090845 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01977893 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,585.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.