Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sanlam stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.32. 7,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58. Sanlam has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sanlam’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

