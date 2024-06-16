Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $233.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.91 or 0.05411789 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,785,845,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,765,262,975 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.