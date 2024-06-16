Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the third quarter valued at $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Savara by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Savara by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 681,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Savara

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.