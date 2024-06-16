SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SVRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 makes up approximately 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

