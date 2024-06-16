Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

