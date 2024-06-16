Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 697,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,441. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.