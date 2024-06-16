Scotiabank Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Strong-Buy”

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.27.

Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$128.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

