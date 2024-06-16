Scotiabank Upgrades DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) to “Strong-Buy”

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$56.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.13 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider DRI Capital Inc. bought 75,000 shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$896,250.00.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

